Kasuri expresses solidarity with Pervaiz

LAHORE:Former Foreign Minister Mian Khurshid Mahmood Kasuri has described the attack of the police on the house of Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi as cruelty and barbarism.

In a statement issued here Sunday, he expressed solidarity with Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and said that his family was a political family and rules in every era. He expressed his heartfelt solidarity with him and his family.