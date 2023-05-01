Tractor trolley hits man to death

LAHORE:A man was killed and another injured by a speeding tractor trolley on Barki Road on Sunday. The victim was identified as Awais. The injured Zubair was admitted to hospital where his condition was said to be precarious. The body was shifted to the morgue. Six die in road accidents in 24 hours.

The Punjab Emergency Service Department responded to 1,010 road traffic accidents in all districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. In these accidents, six people died, whereas 1,051 were injured. Out of this, 593 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals. Whereas, 458 minor injured victims were treated on the spot by Rescue medical teams.