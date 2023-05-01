Excise officers asked to meet recovery target

LAHORE:Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Punjab Director General Muhammad Ali has issued instructions to officers to complete yearly revenue recovery target across the province.

According to a spokesperson for the Excise Department, Directors’ conference is also being held daily in which the DG reviews the performance of each officer himself. Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Punjab DG said that under this special campaign, about Rs160 million were recovered on Saturday. He said that across the province, Sahiwal Division was leading with 184% recovery, while Lahore Region A's performance was the worst with 31% recovery.

Admiring the directors of Sahiwal, Multan, Bahawalpur, Rawalpindi and Gujranwala for recovering more than the set target, the DG directed the rest of the divisional directors to improve their performance and ensure to achieve the set targets. "Strict action will be taken against the officers who recover less than the target," he warned. The DG asserted that the remaining two months of the current financial year are very important in which the recovery campaign would be accelerated.