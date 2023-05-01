Consumers at sellers’ mercy as official price list not implemented

LAHORE:No mechanism seems to exist for implementing official rate lists. Earlier, the deputy commissioner office started posting daily price list on twitter with pictures of conducting raids on profiteers and checking prices of edibles.

The price of chicken has increased by Rs20 per kg, and is fixed at Rs383 to 391 per kg, sold at Rs420-450 per kg, and chicken meat gained by Rs30 per kg, fixed at Rs587 per kg, and sold Rs620-1200 per kg.

The price of potato soft skin new A-grade was further increased by Rs3 per kg, fixed at Rs58-63 per kg, B-Grade fixed at Rs50-55 per kg, C-grade at Rs44-48 per kg, mixed sold at Rs70-80 per kg, A-Grade at Rs100 per kg. The price of onion A-grade declined by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs50-55kg, sold at Rs70per kg, B-grade fixed at Rs44-48 per kg, and C-grade at Rs40-44 per kg, mixed sold at sold at Rs60 per kg. The price of tomato A-grade reduced by Rs20 per kg, fixed at Rs37-40 per kg, sold at Rs60-80 per kg, B-grade at Rs32-35 per kg, and C-grade, fixed Rs25-28 per kg, B&C sold at Rs40 per kg.

The price of garlic local was gained by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs180-190 per kg, sold at Rs220-240 per kg, and garlic Chinese up by Rs15 per kg, fixed at Rs330-345 sold at Rs400 per kg.

The price of Ginger Thai was gained by Rs90 per kg, fixed at Rs720-740 per kg sold Rs1000 per kg. Cucumber Farm fixed at Rs50-53 per kg, sold at Rs60 per kg, cucumber local was fixed at Rs65-68 per kg, sold at Rs100-120 per kg. Brinjal price was fixed at Rs50-53 per kg, sold at Rs60-80per kg. Biter gourd was fixed at Rs66-70 per kg, sold at Rs100 per kg.

The price Spinach farm fixed at Rs35-37 sold at Rs50-60 per kg. Zucchini Farm was fixed at 70-74 per kg, sold at Rs100 per kg, and Zucchini long at 50-53 per kg sold at Rs80 per kg, Zucchini local was fixed at Rs165-188per kg, sold at Rs250-280 per kg. The price of lemon Chinese fixed at Rs210-220 per kg, sold at Rs350-400 per kg, lemon local was fixed at Rs320-330 per kg, sold at Rs600 per kg.

Papaya was unchanged at Rs200-210 per kg, sold at Rs250-300 per kg.

Strawberry was fixed at Rs75-125 per kg, sold at Rs160-250 per kg.

Melon was fixed at Rs80-90 per kg, sold at Rs100-120 per kg. Watermelon was fixed at Rs30-32 per kg, sold at Rs40-50 per kg. Lokat was fixed at 130-200 per kg, sold at Rs200-300 per kg.

Peach was fixed at Rs140 to 210 per kg, sold at Rs200 to 300 per kg. Phalsa was fixed at Rs270-280 per kg, sold at Rs400 per kg.