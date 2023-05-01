Governor, Abbasi discuss country’s political situation

LAHORE:Former prime minister and PMLN leader, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, called on Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman at Governor’s House here Sunday. Political and economic situation of the country and issues of mutual interest were discussed in the meeting.

Speaking on this occasion, governor said that a strong, prosperous and stable Pakistan should be the top priority of all of us. The government is taking concrete steps to address the challenges being faced by the country and is focussing on reviving the economy of the country. Due to the tireless efforts of the government, Pakistan's foreign relations particularly the trade relations with regional countries are improving and the country's economy is showing signs of stability, which augurs well for the future of the country, he added.

The governor lauded the services of Shahid Khaqan Abbasi saying that he had imported cheap LNG as the Federal Minister of Petroleum in previous tenures, which improved the country's economy and helped to combat the energy crisis. He added, however, it is a pity that Shahid Khaqan Abbasi was subjected to political revenge in the previous government despite taking steps for the country’s betterment.

The governor said that Governor’s House was opened to the general public on Eid-ul-Fitr; it is a historical heritage and a plan is being worked out to permanently open it for the people. Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said that in the context of the challenges faced by the country, the government should get an opportunity to work harmoniously, so that the government can take important and timely decisions for the betterment of the country and the nation.

LABOUR DAY MESSAGE: Balighur Rehman in his message on Labour Day (today) said that the economic and social development of the country is not possible unless the rights are given to the labour class.

He added, our religion Islam has laid great emphasis on the greatness of hard work. The labourers have pivotal role in the economic development of the country. He said that the industrial and agricultural production depends on the working class. The government is fully aware of the problems of the working class, he said, adding the government has always taken steps for the betterment of the labour class and to develop the relationship between the employer and the employee on the basis of understanding so that all can participate in the development process of the country.