Property dispute claims two lives

LAHORE:Two people were shot dead in the limits of Township police here on Sunday on a property issue.
The victims identified as Waleed, 25, and Ammar 30, had a property dispute with their relatives. On the day of incident, an argument broke out with the victims and the accused party led by one Aslam, and in the ensuing fight, the accused opened firing. As a result of which Waleed, Ammar and Farhan were shot and injured. The injured were taken to a local hospital where Ammar and Waleed yielded to their wounds. The bodies were shifted to the morgue for autopsy.
