 
close
Monday May 01, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Lahore

Partly cloudy forecast

By Our Correspondent
May 01, 2023

LAHORE:Partly cloudy weather with winds blowing in the City was observed here on Sunday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours. Met officials said that a fresh westerly wave was likely to enter upper parts of the country. Sunday’s maximum temperature was recorded at Jhelum where mercury reached 38°C while in Lahore, it was 33.5°C and minimum was 20°C.