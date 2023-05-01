LAHORE:Workers from various industrial areas will gather at a beverage factory on Raiwind Road at 9am and will take part in Labour Day rallies today (Monday).
Workers of different beverages and printing companies’ unions will join them. LWMC Workers Union members including, Aima Mehmood, Nasrullah Chauhan, Ameer Abdullah Niazi, Mehtab Abbasi, Nasreen Mansoor, Roma Arif and other leaders will lead a protest rally against inflation. The rally will take place on Ferozepur Road along with other unions affiliated with the Industrial Labour Union from all the industrial areas of Lahore. It will pass through Canal Road and arrive in front of Alhamra on Mall Road where the leaders from the platform of Industrial Labour Union will pay tribute to the martyrs of Chicago and express their views on the current problems in the country and present the demands of the workers.
