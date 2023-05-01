Militia attack kills eight farmers in DR Congo

BUNIA, DR Congo: Eight farmers were killed on Sunday in an attack blamed on a militant group targeting three villages in northeast DR Congo, a local official said.
Members of CODECO, or Cooperative for the Development of the Congo, attacked the villages of Duvire, Njalo and Bengi at around 5:00 am (0300 GMT), Adubango Kivia told AFP from the district of Djugu in Ituri province.
“We found eight bodies, including a woman. They´re farmers. They were shot dead and then chopped up by machete,” he added, accusing the militiamen of setting fire to scores of homes and plundering livestock.
Adubango Kivia said the militiamen “operated calmy” and called on Congolese soldiers to deploy “to secure the population and bring an end to massacres” in the area around 100-km north of the provincial capital Bunia.
CODECO says it is protecting the Lendu community from another ethnic group, the Hema, as well as the DRC army. The Hema are defended by the Zaire militia -- while the province is also targeted by the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) linked to the Islamic State jihadist group.
Eastern Congo is plagued by dozens of armed groups, many of which are a legacy of regional wars that flared in the 1990s and 2000s. Ituri province is one of the violence hotspots, where attacks claiming dozens of lives are routine.
