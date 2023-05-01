Jewellery with Nazi links set to fetch $150 million at auction

GENEVA: Christie´s auction house will next week launch the sale of hundreds of jewels that belonged to Austrian billionaire Heidi Horten, whose German businessman husband made his fortune under the Nazis.

Christie´s will offer 700 lots from Horten´s collection, including “unique and exceptional pieces” from 20th-century designers including Cartier, Harry Winston, Bulgari and Van Cleef & Arpels.

The whole collection has an estimated value of more than $150 million. The sale could eclipse previous records set by Christie´s in sales of properties that belonged to actress Elizabeth Taylor in 2011 and the “Maharajas and Mughal Magnificence” collection in 2019, both of which exceeded $100 million.

Leading the collection is a rare Cartier ruby and diamond ring, which weighs in at 25.59 carats and has “a saturated pigeon-blood red colour and fine purity”, according to the auction house. “What makes this collection particularly remarkable is the breadth and quality of the gemstones represented,” said Max Fawcett, head of jewellery at Christie´s in Geneva.