‘Soviet Dior’ Slava Zaitsev dead at 85

MOSCOW: Russian fashion designer Viacheslav “Slava” Zaitsev, dubbed the “Soviet Christian Dior”, has died at the age of 85, his fashion house told AFP on Sunday.

Confirming Russian media reports, a spokeswoman added that when Zaitsev had celebrated his birthday in March with friends, “we could already see he was very, very, weak”. “The couturier Viacheslav Zaitsev has died,” Russian state channel Perviy Kanal reported, paying tribute to a man who “dictated Soviet and Russian fashion for decades, an innovator who wasn´t afraid of bold experiments”.

“It´s a great loss for the world of international fashion,” Ria Novosti news agency quoted Russian stylist Sergei Zverev as saying. Russia´s most famous fashion designer, Zaitsev achieved global success with bright dresses adorned with the flower patterns found on traditional Russian shawls. From a modest childhood in Ivanovo, a town of 400,000 people to the northeast of the capital, his career took him to the catwalks of Paris, New York and Tokyo.