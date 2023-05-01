Wagner chief warns against Ukraine counterattack ‘tragedy’

MOSCOW: The head of Russian mercenary group Wagner, Yevgeny Prigozhin, warned on Sunday that a Ukrainian counteroffensive could turn into a “tragedy” for Russia and complained that his fighters lacked ammunition.

For months Wagner has spearheaded the Russian attack on Bakhmut, the east Ukrainian town at the epicentre of fighting. Prigozhin is an ally of President Vladimir Putin but as head of the private military group has been involved in a power struggle with Russia´s defence ministry.

“We (Wagner) have only 10-15 percent of the shells that we need,” he said, blaming the leadership of the Russian army. He spoke in an interview to Russian pro-Kremlin war correspondent Semyon Pegov.

Prigozhin said he expected a Ukrainian counterattack in mid-May. “This counteroffensive could become a tragedy for our country,” he said. Ukraine said recently that it was finalising preparations for a long-expected counteroffensive.A pre-dawn Ukrainian strike on a Russian border village killed four people and wounded two others, the governor of Russia´s western Bryansk region said on Sunday.

The strike on the village of Suzemka, which lies a dozen kilometres from the Ukrainian border, came the night after a suspected drone hit a fuel depot in Moscow-annexed Crimea. “Two more civilians have been found and removed from the rubble. Unfortunately, both of them died,” Alexander Bogomaz, the local governor, said on Telegram.

Bogomaz initially said two people were killed when “the Ukrainian army shelled Suzemka.” Two other villagers were taken to hospital with injuries, the official said. Bogomaz said Ukrainian shelling hit the village twice overnight and that Russian air defence had “shot down several shells.”

He said one shell hit a residential house, sparking a fire, and that two more houses were damaged. The village has declared a state of emergency, Bogomaz said.

“Work is continuing on the removal of rubble,” he said. “In the areas where operational measures have been completed, a damage assessment commission has begun working.”Ukraine remains in control of a key supply route into Bakhmut, a military spokesperson said on Saturday, as the head of Russia’s mercenary Wagner Group threatened to withdraw some of his troops from the eastern city if Moscow did not send more ammunition.

Russian forces have been trying for 10 months to punch their way into the shattered remains of what was once a city of 70,000. Kyiv has pledged to defend Bakhmut, which Russia sees as a stepping stone to attacking other cities.