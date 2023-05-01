Four people shot dead in Portugal

LISBON: A man shot three people dead and then committed suicide on Sunday in the Portuguese city of Setubal, about 45-km south of the capital, CNN Portugal said.

PSP police commissioner Joao Freire said that “there are four bodies, which were supposedly the result of a shooting, but the causes and details are not yet known”. The police criminal cases agency PJ was at the scene investigating, Freire said.

CNN Portugal said the shooting took place at around 8 a.m. in a poor neighbourhood of Setubal called Bairro Azul, and that the gunman committed suicide when police officers arrived on the scene.