Jordan to host regional meeting on Syria

AMMAN: Arab foreign ministers will gather in Jordan on Monday to discuss Syria´s long-running conflict and ending Damascus´s diplomatic isolation in the region, the foreign ministry in Amman said.
Syria´s President Bashar al-Assad has been politically isolated since the conflict in his country began in 2011. However, recent weeks have seen a flurry of diplomatic activity after Saudi Arabia and Iran -- a close ally of Damascus -- resumed diplomatic ties in March, shifting regional relations.
Monday´s meeting in Amman will bring together foreign ministers from Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Saudi Arabia and Syria. The talks will “take stock of the contacts of these countries with the Syrian government to reach a political solution to the Syrian crisis”, a foreign ministry statement said on Sunday.
BUNIA, DR Congo: Eight farmers were killed on Sunday in an attack blamed on a militant group targeting three villages...
GENEVA: Christie´s auction house will next week launch the sale of hundreds of jewels that belonged to Austrian...
IDUKKI, India: Indian forest officials have tranquillised and relocated a rice-loving wild tusker elephant that killed...
ASUNCION: Future ties with Taiwan are in play as Paraguayans go to the polls on Sunday to pick a president they hope...
TEHRAN: Iran´s President Ebrahim Raisi will travel to Damascus on Wednesday, Iranian state media reported, touting a...
HONG KONG: Chinese authorities were preparing on Sunday to release a man who disappeared three years ago after...