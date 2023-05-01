Jordan to host regional meeting on Syria

AMMAN: Arab foreign ministers will gather in Jordan on Monday to discuss Syria´s long-running conflict and ending Damascus´s diplomatic isolation in the region, the foreign ministry in Amman said.

Syria´s President Bashar al-Assad has been politically isolated since the conflict in his country began in 2011. However, recent weeks have seen a flurry of diplomatic activity after Saudi Arabia and Iran -- a close ally of Damascus -- resumed diplomatic ties in March, shifting regional relations.

Monday´s meeting in Amman will bring together foreign ministers from Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Saudi Arabia and Syria. The talks will “take stock of the contacts of these countries with the Syrian government to reach a political solution to the Syrian crisis”, a foreign ministry statement said on Sunday.