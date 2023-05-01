Army win Junior National Airgun Shooting C’ship

KARACHI: Army won the 30th Junior Open National Airgun Shooting Championship held at AMU Range Jhelum and PN Shooting Range here.
Army grabbed three gold medals, two silver and one bronze while Navy with one gold, two silver, and three bronze medals secured second position. The teams of Higher Education Commission and Sindh Rifle Association could not win any medal.As many as 50 athletes contested for medals in the events of Air Rifle and Air Pistol for men and women categories.
