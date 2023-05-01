Pak boxer, coach reach Tashkent after flight delays

LAHORE: Pakistan's boxer Mohibullah Jani and coach Arshad Hussain have reached Tashkent for the World Boxing Championships after a hectic two-day journey due to flight delay at various airports.

A team source told 'The News' that they were scheduled to fly from Islamabad to Tashkent via Istanbul. However, at Istanbul the flight got delayed and they had to take a connected flight from there to Tashkent via Almaty.

However, the source said that they have finally reached and have made their entry in the event. The event began formally on Sunday and will last until May 14.