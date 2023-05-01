Successive LIV titles for Gooch

SINGAPORE: Talor Gooch became the first golfer to win back-to-back LIV titles after he defeated Spain’s Sergio Garcia in the first playoff hole at the LIV Singapore competition on Sunday.
Gooch pocketed $4 million for the victory in the city-state, the same amount he won in his breakthrough in Adelaide last week. The 31-year-old American had more reason to smile as his team RangeGoats cashed in $3 million for winning the team event.
