SHA announces squads for National Games

KARACHI: Sindh Hockey Association (SHA) announced the the men’s and women’s teams for the 34th National Games scheduled to be held in Quetta from May 22 to 30.
Both teams will leave for Quetta on May 9.
Men’s Team:
Obaidullah (vice-captain), Binil Akhtar, Shahbaz Haider, Hammad Ayaz, Ali Afridi, Khizar Akhtar, Haris Naseer, Numan Khan, Hussain Abbas, Abdul Wahab, Abdullah Sheikh, Hamad Rizwan, Qais, Sarfaraz, and Shahzeb Arbab, Babar Sadat, and Amanullah.
Shafaq Hussain will be the manager, and Ausaf Rabbani will be the coach.
Women's Team:
Subia Abbas (vice-captain), Saleha Malik, Syeda Ayesha Mahmood, Iqra Iqbal, Sahresh Sabir, Batul Kazim, Shazma, Saima Ghulam, Rumisa, Shifaat Zahra, Kashmala Batul, Mashal Kainat, Nabila, Aqsa Shabbir, Hasina, Dua Sheikh and Iqra Saifullah.
