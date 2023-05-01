Haris excited by Pakistan’s back-to-back ODI wins

RAWALPINDI: Haris Rauf was excited over achieving back-to-back wins against New Zealand in the ODI matches at the Pindi Stadium in the face of formidable totals, saying that modern day cricket was more about chasing big totals.

“Gone are the days when we use to face anything less than 300 runs. Modern day cricket is all about chasing down anything around or over 300. I am happy that we have managed to chase down big totals. As a bowler, you concede runs in ODI cricket these days. You should be ready for that,” he said in reply to a question put in by ‘The News’ following Pakistan’s incredible win against New Zealand during the second ODI at the Pindi Stadium.

He praised Mohammad Rizwan for his formidable role in the middle order. “Twice he came to the team’s add in the middle-order, helping the side finish off the match. Babar and Rizwan have been fantastic when it comes to raising partnerships.”

He added that both teams were there to give their best. “Winning and losing is part of the game. But a good performance in the series would help the team get in a good rhythm for the Asia Cup and later for the World Cup. We would make an all-out effort to continue the same tempo for the rest of the series.”

Pakistan could end up at the top of the ICC ODI team points table, in case they complete a 5-0 whitewash of New Zealand. “The tourists will also be looking forward to stage a recovery. We on the other hand would try to make the best of the opportunity coming our way.”

Haris said he was ready to bowl even with the new ball. “I have already done that against Australia and am ready to bowl with a new ball whenever required. I am a professional cricketer and should be ready to bowl under any circumstances.” He hoped to get reverse swing during Asia and World Cup.