Fakhar did something very special, admits Black Caps skipper

RAWALPINDI: Blackcaps skipper Tom Latham was highly impressed with Fakhar Zaman’s innings (180 not out) that saw Pakistan crossing over a record total with utmost ease.

To a question by ‘The News’ that even the biggest ever ODI total at the Pindi Stadium Saturday was not enough to win the match for the tourists, Latham said it was something special from Fakhar.

“One can hardly think of a win in the face of such an incredible innings that Fakhar had played. He literally took away the game from us. His innings was really special. On top of all this, captain Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan’s fifties came at the right time to help Pakistan chase down the total.”

Latham said the total was almost a winning one. “It was a very strong target, yet Fakhar’s innings made the difference. You cannot do anything in the face of such a big hundred.” When asked, was the drop catch by Chapman of Fakhar a turning point in the second ODI which Pakistan won by seven wickets, Latham said it was not like that.

“These things happen in international matches. You drop some easy and take some brilliant catches in between. Drop catches are very much part of the game. It was an incredible knock that virtually took the game away from us. Hats off to Fakhar.”

Latham also spoke highly of Daryl Mitchell who like Fakhar also scored back-to-back hundreds, admitting that his form has given multiple options to Kiwis. “His form has been very good. In the year 2023 where there are serious doubts about Kane Williamson’s availability for the World Cup, Mitchell’s consistency with the bat is a good omen for the team. With three One-Dayers to go in the series, we hope that he would continue in the same vein.

The way Daryl has gone about things (not only in batting) is fantastic. We hope to finalise the World Cup squad after the series and would be having more than one option at our disposal to pick from. His overall contributions be in T20 or ODIs have been of great value for the team in the recent past.”

New Zealand captain said that his bowlers were unable to create enough chances. “Pakistan batsmen kept on coming back to us even though we succeeded in taking the required run rate to over seven and a half runs per over. But that did not stay long and partnerships continued building for Pakistan. A few good stands are all you need and Pakistan had three or four which settled the issue in their favour.”

Latham was hopeful of staging a comeback in the series as Kiwis did in the T20 series where they were 0-2 down before drawing it 2-2. “Yes, we are capable of doing that. We have done that in the T20 series and can we do it again in the one-day series? We have these last three ODI at our disposal before the World Cup. Hopefully, would make these count.” New Zealand captain had all praise for the Pindi crowd, saying that it had been fantastic. “They have been supportive. They just like good cricket.” On Babar Azam’s captaincy, Latham said he had been a fantastic cricketer and captain. “He has been a big asset to his team as a captain and as a player.”