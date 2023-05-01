Pakistan U19s dominate first day against Bangladesh

LAHORE: Pakistan Under-19s dominated the opening day of their four-day game against Bangladesh Under-19s at Chittogram on Sunday.

Thanks to some excellent bowling of fast bowlers Amir Hussain and Mohammad Ismail, Pakistan bowled out Bangladesh for 149 runs in 59 overs. By the close of play on the opening day, Pakistan had reached 76 runs without loss in 26 overs at the Zahoor Ahmed Chaudhry Stadium in Chittogram.

Bangladesh Under-19 captain Shahrar Saqib and Sheikh Parvez Jabon shared an 81-run partnership for the sixth wicket. Pervez scored a team-high score of 56 off 111 balls, which included eight fours. Shahrar scored 48 runs which included six fours.

For Pakistan, Amir Hussain took four wickets for 29 runs in 16 overs, while Mohammad Ismail took three wickets for 41 runs in 13 overs. Vice-captain Ali Asfand took two wickets by giving 37 runs in 14 overs. In reply, openers Azan Owais and Shahzeb Khan remained unbeaten on 36 and 39 runs, respectively. Left-hander Azan Owais' innings included six fours while Shahzeb Khan hit eight fours.