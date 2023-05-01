Nooh may not take part in National Games

LAHORE: The country’s premier weightlifter Nooh Dastgir Butt’s participation in the 34th National Games is in doubt as Pakistan Weightlifting Federation (PWLF) has omitted the name of the seasoned weightlifter from the list which Nooh’s department WAPDA had sent to the federation for confirming registration for the biennial spectacle to be held in Quetta from May 22-30.

A highly reliable source told 'The News' that Nooh has been barred by the PWLF from taking part in the 34th National Games. When approached an official of the PWLF confirmed it, saying he has joined the interim committee and federation cannot recommend his registration.

Nooh has allegedly joined the interim committee formed by the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) after a massive doping scandal hit the country’s weightlifting last year. “WAPDA had sent us a list of weightlifters for registration for the National Games. We have not considered Nooh’s name in our response as he has sided with the interim committee and is registered with it. And so we cannot confirm his name for the National Games,” a PWLF official told ‘The News’.

An expert said if he is not registered with the PWLF then it will be difficult for him to feature in the Games. Meanwhile, a source close to Nooh said that National Games are a national event and PWLF cannot force WAPDA to drop Nooh’s name from the list.

“Nooh will play in the National Games. He has prepared well for the event and is also going to take part in the trials for the purpose at Gujranwala on May 2. WAPDA knows exactly what is happening with the weightlifter and will play him in the biennial spectacle,” the source revealed.

A WAPDA weightlifting team source told 'The News' that he has also talked to the PWLF and it says if Nooh gives a written statement that he is not associated with the interim committee then the federation may pardon him.

“We are making every effort to resolve the issue. On May 2 we will be holding trials in Gujranwala and Nooh will also be taken on board,” the source said.