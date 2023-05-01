‘Extension in census deadline vindicates MQM-P’s stance’

Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) Convener Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui on Sunday said the 15-day extension in the deadline of enumeration had vindicated the party's stance on census.

"The period for census has been extended on our demand. This means our concerns were valid," he said as he addressed a press conference at the MQM-P’s Bahadurabad office. The ongoing population census was a national matter, he said, adding that for 50 years, injustice had been done to the urban census of Sindh.

He alleged that in 2017, the population of Karachi and the rest of the province was understated on a large scale. He said even the ongoing census was not being conducted properly in the urban areas of the province.

Dr Siddiqui went on to say that his party had tried to fix the census by engaging two different governments. He called for accurate counting of everyone in the entire country. The MQM-P chief said that although the authorities claimed to have completed 98 per cent of enumeration before extension in the deadline, there had so far been an addition of three million people in the population of Karachi after the extension.

Dr Siddiqui encouraged the people who had been left out or counted wrong during the enumeration to get themselves counted. “This is a matter of life and death for us,” he stated. He was of the view that this was for the first time, the authorities were listening to the party’s concerns.