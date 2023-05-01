Woman dies in road crash

A woman was killed and four others, including a minor girl, were injured due to a collision between a speeding trailer truck and a hi-roof van near the Northern Bypass on Sunday.

As a result of the collision, the van was destroyed, while a woman travelling in the vehicle, 30-year-old Seema, wife of Farooq, died on the spot. The injured, six-year-old Eshal, daughter of Shaukat Ali, 36-year-old Farooq, son of Usman, 27-year-old Abid, son of Abdul Ghani, and 35-year-old Shahid, son of Abdul Ghani, were taken to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.