KMC gets notice on plea against illegal construction on green belt

The Sindh High Court (SHC) has issued a notice to the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC), the District Korangi administration and others on a petition against an illegal construction on the green belt in the Qayyumabad area.

The petitioners said they were residents of a squatter settlement in Qayyumabad, and they were aggrieved with the illegal acts of the private respondents who were converting an amenity plot meant for a green belt for the purpose of commercial activities.

They said the private respondents in connivance with the officials of the local district administration were turning the amenity space meant for a green belt into a commercial plot. They added that the authorities concerned have been informed about the encroachment.

They also said that some other petitions of an identical nature had been pending with the court for different plots in which the court had also directed the authorities to look into the matter and take appropriate action in accordance with the law.

The court issued pre-admission notices to the KMC, the Korangi administration and others, directing the official respondents to look into the matter in the meantime. The SHC said that if an unauthorised construction after encroachment is found on the subject land, appropriate action must be taken against the respondents in accordance with the law. The court directed the provincial law officer to submit a compliance report on the next date of hearing.

Missing persons

The SHC directed the Ministry of Defence and others to file comments on a petition against the disappearance of a businessman and his driver from the Defence Housing Authority neighbourhood.

Petitioner Javed Ahmed said his brother Ayaz Ahmed Mahar had gone to the market with his driver Ghulam Ali on April 10, adding that neither of them had returned since. The petitioner apprehended serious threats to the lives of the missing persons because despite the registration of an FIR, no serious efforts had been made for recovering them.

The investigating officer said that letters had been written to other law enforcement agencies to ascertain the whereabouts of the missing persons, and their replies were awaited. The petitioner’s counsel requested that a notice be issued to the Ministry of Defence and the federal government, calling for them to file their comments. The court issued notices to the Ministry of Defence and others, calling for them to file their comments on the next date of hearing.