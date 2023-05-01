Population of rural Sindh being overstated and Karachi’s understated, says Naeem

A large number of people marched on Sharea Faisal on Sunday afternoon under the aegis of the Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi against what the party says massive fraud in the headcount of the people of Karachi in the digital census.

The demonstrators demanded that the authorities count each and every citizen living in the city irrespective of the permanent addresses mentioned in their identity cards.

The JI said people belonging to all walks of life participated in the march to record their protest against the tactics employed in the census to understate the population of Karachi. The march also passed a resolution against the skyrocketing street crime in Karachi, massive load-shedding in parts of the city and acute shortage of natural gas, particularly for domestic consumers.

Speaking on the occasion, Karachi JI Emir Hafiz Naeemur Rehman warned the government against any attempt to understate the population of Karachi, saying that 35 million individuals lived in the megalopolis and the authorities would have to count each and every one of them.

He maintained that the actual headcount in the city during the census would lead to an increase in its representation in the provincial assembly from 44 to 65 seats. He added that 65 legislators of the total 130 on the floor of the assembly would pave the way for the election of someone belonging to Karachi as the Sindh chief minister, which the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) takes took it as its political death.

The JI leader alleged that households in rural areas of the province were being fraudulently increased to maximise the scope of corruption in the Benazir Income Support Programme and other such initiatives.

The progress of Karachi directly resulted in the progress of Pakistan, Rehman remarked as he demanded that the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) treat Karachi as the rest of the province. He said the PPP government in Sindh was negligent, corrupt and incompetent. He added that startup incubators were available in Punjab but not in Sindh. He asked why there was no mass transit system in Karachi and why the entire city was in a shambles.

About the census, he stated that everyone should be counted. “Count Christians, Hindus, Parsis and everyone,” he said. He made it clear that headcount on the basis of permanent addresses mentioned in the computerised national identity cards instead of the actual place of residence would not be tolerated at any cost.

He demanded that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N)’s self-exiled leader Nawaz Sharif, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, Awami National Party leader Aimal Wali Khan, PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari and other national leaders speak up for the rights of Karachi.