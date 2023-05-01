90pc of Pakistan’s pro-labour agencies founded in PPP rule: Ghani

Up to 90 per cent of the institutions and agencies established in Pakistan for securing the rights and privileges of labourers in the country were all founded during the past governments of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP).

In his message issued on Sunday, the eve of International Workers Day, Sindh Labour and Human Resources Minister Saeed Ghani said the PPP fully believes in the struggle for the welfare and well-being of labourers, adding that this revolutionary movement will succeed soon.

Ghani, who is also the PPP Karachi Division president, mentioned that former prime ministers Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto had taken several historic steps during their governments for the welfare of labourers.

He said the historic step to make labourers shareholders in industries had been taken during the PPP government of former Pakistan president Asif Ali Zardari. He also said that after securing a 12 per cent share, labourers got the opportunity to participate in the policy and administrative affairs of their industrial establishments. Such an arrangement is not even available in the developed world, he added.

The minister said that after the 18th constitutional amendment, the provincial government of the PPP had started a reform process to improve the laws concerning labourers. He said that new laws had been adopted to safeguard the rights of home-based workers, and to ensure the occupational health and safety of workers. No such laws have been adopted by any other South Asian country, he added.

He also said the provincial government had amended laws to decrease its representation on the governing bodies of pro-labour welfare agencies in the public sector by 20 per cent in order to increase the representation of workers on these boards.

Ghani said that it was the PPP’s provincial government that had for the first time given the right to form trade unions to workers of the farm sector. Similarly, he said, the trade union act had been amended to give proportionate representation to female labour leaders.

He also said the provincial government had been acting swiftly to universalise the system of social security, while the process to issue Benazir Mazdoor Cards under the aegis of the Sindh Social Security Institution had been started.

He added that the PPP had also introduced the concept of a tripartite conference, having representation of the government, employers and labourers, for securing the rights of labourers. The minister reiterated his resolve to continue taking steps for the welfare and well-being of labourers under the leadership of PPP Chairman and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.