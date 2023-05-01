Living on a prayer

Labourers are the most important and valuable members of society. They work tirelessly in the agricultural and industrial sectors, beside other fields, and make great contributions towards the development of the country. May 1 is celebrated as ‘International Labour Day’ every year. Although the world has progressed quite a lot and bravely fought against the nuisance of forced labour, there are still cases where labourers are exploited and are not treated with dignity and respect. The international Labour Day should not only be spent in remembering the past events, but there must also be a plan to help labourers fight for their basic rights.

It is unfortunately quite common in Pakistan that labourers are paid below the minimum wage (or their contracts are drafted in such a manner that they end up accepting strict working conditions with nominal pay). Their salaries are insufficient, and they can barely meet the basic needs of their families. It is our responsibility to raise a voice for labourers and ensure that they are paid decent wages, keeping in view the current rate of inflation.

Arslan Ahmed Rustmani

Badin