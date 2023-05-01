Unfair policy

What should be a university’s policy regarding exam retakes? Punjab University has asked students to appear in all subjects if they fail one subject. We cannot understand this policy. Students should retake the exam they failed – and must not be asked to repeat the entire year/semester.
Punjab University has so many other problems as well that need the attention of the higher-ups. Textbooks issued by the university remain riddled with mistakes and typos. Then there are other admin-related problems that students face right before their examinations. And while we can ignore these problems, we need answers regarding its policy for supplementary examinations.
M Shaikh
Islamabad
