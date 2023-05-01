Lavish weddings

We rarely talk about the increasing cost of weddings in our society, which is causing significant difficulties for low-income families. This has created a situation where many young people feel they have no choice but to take extreme measures due to societal pressures to conform to these extravagant wedding expectations. It is essential that we as a society address this issue and find ways to make weddings more affordable and accessible for everyone.
We must find ways to reduce societal expectations around the extravagance of weddings and promote community-led initiatives. By doing so, we can ensure that everyone has equal access to the joys of marriage, without the burden of financial stress.
Abdul Qadeer
Karachi
