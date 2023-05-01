Pakistan remembers the plight of its workers once again today, and for a short while the red flag will wave at rallies organized by labour rights groups and Left parties to celebrate May Day – otherwise remembered as International Workers’ Day or Labour Day. That, however, will soon be forgotten – much as Pakistan’s working class is. The rights of these workers have continued to be denied in our history, and there has been little commitment on the part of any government to improve the living conditions of the working class. Most workers continue to be denied basic legal rights, including old age benefits, social security and pensions. Even more troubling is how their right to unionize is actively subverted, leading to a situation where workers no longer have organizations that represent their interests on a national scale. This first day of May commemorates the struggle of workers for an eight-hour workday that resulted in the famous Haymarket Affair in May 1886 in Chicago, USA, in which many workers lost their lives. But ‘mayday’ also serves as a distress signal, and that is what is happening today when most daily-wage labourers and workers are under tremendous stress caused by the poverty that is a permanent scourge for the workers of Pakistan. This year it is compounded by the mounting pressure of a dwindling economy and debilitating inflation.

While we know that workers around the country are fighting to save jobs as factories and workplaces close down due to the economic crisis facing the country and others die in their workplaces due to the lack of safety regulations and rules, there have been no protests for the rights of these workers, and no calls from political parties to save them. Yet we know that this year, between January and March 10, at least 30 mine workers lost their lives in different incidents across Pakistan, about seven million people in textile and textile-related industries have been laid off due to dwindling exports, and the heirs of the victims of the Baldia factory fire still have unaddressed grievances about compensation. At a time when even the salaried class and those from higher income groups can receive little help to survive in times of extreme hardship, all of us should be thinking of how the working class will manage.

The lives of workers in Pakistan remain precarious. Not only does the government consider the implementation of minimum wage rules to be at the lowest rung of its priorities, it has yet to tackle the decades old problem of bonded labour in brick kilns. Tens of thousands of workers work in extreme heat in debt slavery. Governments continue to succumb in front of the pressure of kiln owners. Even the issue of the welfare of children, who work in conditions akin to modern slavery, was quickly abandoned by the Punjab government in January this year after brick kiln owners threatened to stop production. Women workers, of which there are plenty in the country, face dual difficulties. They must combat not only impoverishment, lower wages than their male counterparts, but also frequent harassment, rape, assault and other offences. Workers in Pakistan do not have an easy life. But what they need is not a holiday but the dignity of their minds, their bodies and their labour to be respected.