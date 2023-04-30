Renaming of Swat kidney hospital sought

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz local leader Arbab Khizar Hayat on Saturday urged the government to rename the kidney hospital in Swat, which was established by former prime minister Mian Nawaz Sharif.

“The government should rename the kidney hospital as Nawaz Sharif Kidney Hospital as the previous Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-led government had changed its name,” he said, adding that the previous rulers had a huge hatred for the PMLN supremo and even changed name of the hospital built by him in the yester years.

Arbab Khizar Hayat said that Nawaz Sharif had initiated and completed many development projects, including motorways, China-Pakistan Economic Corridor and others during his tenure.

He said that the PTI government even tried to remove a plaque containing the name of Nawaz Sharif from the motorways and other projects completed by the PMLN government.