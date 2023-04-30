PHC CJ visits district judiciary in Charsadda

PESHAWAR: Chief Justice of Peshawar High Court (PHC) Justice Musarrat Hilali on Saturday visited the district judiciary Charsadda.

The chief justice was accompanied by Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim, Justice Syed Muhammad Attique Shah and Justice Shahid Khan.

On arrival at Judicial Complex Charsadda, Justice Hilali was welcomed by the District and Sessions Judge Sofia Waqar Khattak and her team, Member KP Bar and Pakistan Bar Councils, presidents and members of district and tehsil bar associations Charsadda.

The chief justice inaugurated the newly established library for the lawyers community followed by the oath-taking ceremony of newly elected office-bearers of the District Bar Association, Charsadda. Speaking on the occasion, the chief justice said she believed that the bar was an integral part of our judicial system and without support and assistance of the bar the purpose of administration of justice was impossible.

She said that it was important that both bar and bench played their vital roles to provide inexpensive justice to the litigants.

The chief justice visited the judicial complex and inspected the newly established copying branch, women facilitation desk, virtual court, institution and confidential branches.

The district and sessions judge Charsadda briefed her. She also chaired the meeting of the judicial officers and appreciated the efforts of the district judiciary.

She emphasized that every individual judge was being part of the large family and as a team everyone had to play their part for the provision of speedy dispensation of justice to the litigants in the province.