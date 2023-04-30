PSCA to install over 1,000 cameras in Sialkot, Muridke

LAHORE: Significant progress has been made on the direction of the Punjab Government regarding the Safe Cities projects in Sialkot and Muridke.
The Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with HA Consulting for the implementation of Safe Cities projects in Sialkot and Muridke.
The projects involve the installation of more than 600 cameras in Sialkot and 550 plus cameras in Muridke, connecting Ferozewala, Factory Area, Muridke City and GT Road Sheikhupura to Lahore.
HA Consulting will provide consultancy services for the projects, overseeing design, civil works, technical architecture, and system integration, as well as assisting in contractor prequalification and hiring, explained the managing director of PSCA M Kamran Khan.
