Work on Chitral road projects left incomplete

CHITRAL: A leader of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and former provincial minister Saleem Khan on Saturday said the contractors working on the three road projects in various parts of Chitral had suspended work and had moved their machinery.

Speaking at a press conference, he said that the contractors had left work incomplete on Chitral-Shandur Road, Garam Chashma Road and Kalash valley road.

Tehsil Drosh Chairman Shehzada Khalid Pervez, PPP Upper Chitral chapter president Ameerullah, general secretary Qazi Faisal and others were also present on the occasion. Saleem Khan said that the work on the three road projects was stopped and heavy machinery was moved from the sites. He said that this move on part of the contractors had created resentment among the people of Chitral.

He asked the relevant officials to look into the matter as to why the contractors stopped the work and left the area. He said that the road projects were very crucial for the people of Chitral.

He said the Chitral-Boni road had also been turned into ruins after it was dug up while the contractors ‘fled from the site’ along with the machinery. The PPP leader alleged that non-locals were being recruited in the University of Chitral while the locals were being ignored in the provision of jobs.

He said that the land for the building of the university had been acquired, but the construction work could not begin.