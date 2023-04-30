First HSS for girls opened in Ghanool valley

MANSEHRA: Advisor to Chief Minister on Cultural, Archeology and Tourism Zafar Mehmood on Saturday inaugurated Higher Secondary School for Girls at the scenic Ghanool Valley.

“The caretaker government has seriously been working to provide equal educational opportunities to women and I am proud to upgrade a local girl’s high school to a higher secondary level and classes will be initiated from this academic session,” he said while speaking at the inaugural ceremony of the school.

A large number of people were present on the occasion who lauded the government for promoting girls’ education in the valley.

The advisor to the chief minister said that posts of teachers and other staff were already sanctioned and the appointment process would shortly be completed.

“Local schoolgirls used to quit their education on completion of matriculation or go to Mansehra for higher education but now they can acquire education at their doorsteps,” Mehmood said.

He said that the government had also approved Rs320 million funds for the construction of the basic health unit to provide healthcare services to locals and work on that project would soon be started.

“The local seminary school is also being upgraded to a primary level to enroll children still out of the schools,” Mehmood said.

He added that the tourism department was already executing the Bala-Mana road under its tourism exploration programme which would attract tourists to this heavenly land.

Sardar Haroon, a social activist, spoke on the occasion and said that Ghanool valley was far more beautiful than Kaghan and other such destinations and the government should promote tourism here to create employment opportunities for the locals.