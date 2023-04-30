Seminar on education: Steps urged to curb cheating in exams

WANA: A non-governmental organisation arranged a seminar on education and prevention of cheating in collaboration with Youth Office South Waziristan.

The Kari Kot Welfare Society (KWS) held the seminar at the Government High School Kari Kot in Lower South Waziristan district.

Additional Deputy Commissioner, Lower South Waziristan Kashmir Khan (F&P) was the chief guest at the seminar.

A good number of people from different walks of life, including local leaders of various political parties, the Ulema and social figures participated in the seminar.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Lower South Waziristan Kashmir Khan called for efforts to provide a pleasant environment to the students to seek education.

He said that joint efforts for the improvement of the education system were beneficial for which the district administration would support all efforts.

A speaker Junaid Wazir underscored the need for preventing cheating and providing quality education to the students. He highlighted the importance of education for the bright future of children so that they could live a better life.

District Youth Officer Sardar Ali Wazir said, “We have to protect our youth and the people have to move towards a positive thinking.

Our main goal is to give a new commitment and desire to the youth.”

Humayun Khan, the principal of a private school, said the private schools also played a crucial role in providing quality education to the children.

He said the students, who studied at private schools, were serving the country in all fields. Taj Wazir, a member of the Chamber of Commerce and a well-known religious scholar, Maulana Naik Muhammad, said that knowledge and education were inseparable, from which both the world and the hereafter are enlightened, steps must be taken to prevent cheating.

ANP leader Ayaz Wazir and PPP district president Amanullah Wazir said that due to cheating, our children were not paying attention to studies, this evil has to be uprooted, that steps have to be taken to ensure quality education and prevent cheating.