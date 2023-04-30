TNFJ rally seeks reconstruction of shrines

PESHAWAR: Tehreek Nafaz-e-Fiqh-e-Jafariya (TNFJ) marked the Yaum-e-Inhidam Jannatul Baqi on Saturday.

According to a press release, the TNFJ-Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter took out peaceful rallies in various cities, including Peshawar, Kohat, Parachinar, Abbottabad, Mardan, Orakzai, Haripur, Sherkot, Dera Ismail Khan and elsewhere in the province.

In Peshawar, a protest gathering was held in the TNFJ provincial headquarters Imambargah Master Ghulam Haider located on Church Road at 3pm.

On this occasion, the speakers said that TNFJ chief Agha Hamid Ali Shah al-Moosavi had played a vital role in highlighting the issue on international level and now the Yaum-e-Inhidam Jannatul Baqi was being marked regularly every year.

They urged the Pakistani government to take up the issue with the Saudi government on a diplomatic level to reconstruct the shrines.

They reposed confidence in the leadership of Allama Hussain Muqaddasi and vowed to continue their struggle till all the shrines are reconstructed.

Later, the protest procession was taken out from Imambargah Master Ghulam Haider and gathered at Qissa Khwani Chowk after passing through the designated route to highlight the demand for the reconstruction of the shrines.

TNFJ provincial chief Syed Ghazanfar Ali Shah, Nazimul Umoor Abbas Ali Kiani, Maulana Saeed Alam Saeedi, Haji Abid, Sajid Karbalai, TNFJ district president Maulana Jauhar Ali Mir, Hayat Ali Mir, Agha Nawaz Kiani, Zulfikar Ali Jamil and others were leading the mourning procession.

All the mourners participated in the rally and pledged to continue the struggle for the reconstruction of the shrines.

It may be mentioned that Yaum-e-Inhidam Jannatul Baqi day is marked on the 8th Shawwal every year to express indignation at the demolition of the shrines of the holy figures in the sacred cemetery located in Madina way back in 1926.