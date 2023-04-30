ANP invites JI to APC

PESHAWAR: The Awami National Party (ANP) has extended an invitation to the Jamaat-e-Islam (JI) to participate in the all parties conference (APC) convened by the Pakhtun nationalist party in Islamabad on May 3.

A press release said that a delegation of the ANP led by Mian Iftikhar Hussain met JI head Sirajul Haq and offered the invitation to attend the APC.

The press release said that the ANP was holding the APC on the directives of the party chief Asfandyar Wali Khan to seek input from the political forces to find a solution to the prevailing problems facing the country.