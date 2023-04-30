DI Khan bar gets new office-bearers

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: The elections for the District Bar Association Dera Ismail Khan were held on Saturday.

According to results, Muhammad Irfan advocate polled 513 votes against 165 votes of his rival candidate Saeed Bhutta advocate and elected president DBA.

Similarly, Syed Taj Ali Shah advocate was elected general secretary, Shakil Safdar advocate vice president, Muhammad Bilal Alizai advocate joint secretary, Qaiser Zaib librarian and others.