Election date controversy: Sherpao wants full SC bench to end uncertainty

PESHAWAR: Demanding formation of the full court to end the ongoing controversy over election, Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) Chairman Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao on Saturday said it was not the role of the judiciary to ask the political parties to hold talks.

Presiding over a meeting of party leaders at Watan Kor, headquarters of QWP, he said the judiciary itself stood divided and it had gone into a proactive role to help a particular political party to win the election.

The meeting discussed the prevailing political situation in the country as well as QWP’s organisational affairs in detail and called for efforts to mobilize party workers for the next general election.

Aftab Sherpao said the nation had lost trust in the three-member bench and demanded that the full bench should be constituted to end the prevailing ambiguity.

Aftab Sherpao stressed the need for introducing electoral reforms to ensure the conduct of a free and fair election. He added that the polls should be held on the same day across the country, opposing the idea of conducting the polls on separate days in certain provinces.

He said that for the election to take place, electoral reforms should be introduced to ensure the holding of a free and fair election. The QWP leader said the country’s first digital census was in progress and was yet to be completed and the delimitation process was supposed to be carried out which needed considerable time.

Criticizing former prime minister Imran Khan, Aftab Sherpao said the PTI chairman wanted to push the country towards unrest and anarchy in a bid to sabotage the IMF-government talks, which were crucial for securing the much-needed financial help from the international money lender.

The PTI leadership was bent upon derailing the democratic setup in the country, he said. “Imran Khan is undermining democracy,” he remarked. Condemning the attacks on police force across the province, he demanded a judicial probe into the Kabal CTD Police Station blasts to fix responsibility and punish whoever was involved in negligence.

Expressing concern over the poor security situation in the province, he said the PTI leadership was responsible for the worsening law and order in KP due to its flawed strategy.

He said the PTI ruled KP for nine straight years, but it left the province in huge debt. He said the debt of the province had soared manifold while the provincial kitty was rendered empty.