Tourists continue to visit scenic spots in Orakzai

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority (KPCTA) Director General Muhammad Bakhtiar Khan said on Saturday that thousands of tourists had visited the scenic spots in Orakzai after the district was opened for visitors before Eidul Fitr.

“Many tourist destinations in Orakzai, including Kalaya, Samana, Gulistan Fort, Ferozekhel, Ziara, Landok, Nanawar Cave, Khalawat, Toi Khala Waterfall and Spinkai have been opened for the tourists with an aim to promote tourism in Orakzai and elsewhere in merged districts,” said a press release quoting the DG as saying.

He said that the KPCTA in collaboration with the Tourism Wing and the Pakistan Armed Forces would also hold the three-day “Jashan-e-Baharan” festival in Kharasha-Khwa Storikhel in Orakzai from May 12-14. He said the purpose of organizing the Jashan-e-Baharan Festival in Orakzai was to invite tourists and locals to participate in tourism and cultural activities.

This initiative would not only promote tourism in the region but would also create employment opportunities and boost the local economy.

He added that camping pods would be installed at the Samana area of Orkazai to provide accommodation to tourists and offer them the opportunity to enjoy the beautiful natural beauty.

The festival would also feature cultural stalls from all the provinces with traditional food items and sports competitions such as jeep races, cycle races, cricket, volleyball, paragliding, karate, motorcycle race, tug-of-war and tent pegging.

The festival would showcase musical performances, traditional Khattak dance, mushairas and a spectacular fireworks display.

It may be mentioned that local youth were given regular training in tour guiding and workshops were held to raise awareness about tourism among the people and facilitate tourists visiting the region.