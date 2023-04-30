Residents protest against supply of unhygienic water

MANSEHRA: Residents of Dodial town and its suburbs on Saturday took to the streets against the supply of unhygienic water from a local tube-well.

The protesters, who assembled at Karakoram Highway peacefully from different localities, said that

the Public Health Department received heavy bills from the area residents but supplied unhygienic water to people.

“Our children and elderly people have been suffering from abdominal and other diseases after drinking unhygienic water,” stated Mohammad Nawaz Khan, a former district councilor.

He said that locals also took up the issue with the high-ups of the Public Health Department but to no avail.