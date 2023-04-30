Residents protest against supply of unhygienic water

MANSEHRA: Residents of Dodial town and its suburbs on Saturday took to the streets against the supply of unhygienic water from a local tube-well.
The protesters, who assembled at Karakoram Highway peacefully from different localities, said that
the Public Health Department received heavy bills from the area residents but supplied unhygienic water to people.
“Our children and elderly people have been suffering from abdominal and other diseases after drinking unhygienic water,” stated Mohammad Nawaz Khan, a former district councilor.
He said that locals also took up the issue with the high-ups of the Public Health Department but to no avail.
PESHAWAR: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz local leader Arbab Khizar Hayat on Saturday urged the government to rename the...
PESHAWAR: Chief Justice of Peshawar High Court Justice Musarrat Hilali on Saturday visited the district judiciary...
LAHORE: Significant progress has been made on the direction of the Punjab Government regarding the Safe Cities...
PESHAWAR: Lying in the middle of a garbage dump, a brown and white colour puppy of around one month was groaning in...
CHITRAL: A leader of Pakistan People’s Party and former provincial minister Saleem Khan on Saturday said the...
MANSEHRA: Advisor to Chief Minister on Cultural, Archeology and Tourism Zafar Mehmood on Saturday inaugurated Higher...