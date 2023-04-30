ANF recovers drugs

Rawalpindi : Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF), in six different operations managed to recover over 43 kg drugs, 500 intoxicated tablets, 165 grams of weed and arrested six accused including a woman, an ANF spokesman said here on Saturday.

He said ANF conducted two operations near Islamabad Motorway Toll Plaza and arrested two passengers including a woman for having nine kg charras.

In the third operation, 160 grams weed was recovered from a parcel booked for New York at GPO, Sialkot. In the fourth operation near Hashtnagri Chowk, Peshawar, ANF recovered 500 intoxicated tablets from the possession of an accused resident of Charsada.

ANF and FC in a joint operation conducted in Kohi Chowk, Khyber recovered 34 kg charras while in sixth operation conducted near Chiltan Market, Quetta, five grams weed was recovered from a parcel booked at a private courier office.

After a preliminary investigation, an accused resident of Quetta was rounded up from Quetta Club Road.

He said that separate cases have been registered against the accused while further investigations are under process.