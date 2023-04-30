People are talking about

— the sad fact that our public education infrastructure is weak and limited, resulting in over twenty million out-of-school children and even those government schools that do exist, often lack basic facilities and their staff is generally untrained or habitually absent. People say we need to shift to a model of mobile schools, along the lines of mobile clinics, to provide inexpensive education to the lower-income groups on a mass scale so that these children get a chance to live a better life.

— how bribery is one of the most common forms of corruption in Pakistan and ‘kickbacks’ help people get lucrative contracts and job appointments. It starts from people offering cash to get out of a speeding ticket and goes straight to the top. People say those who do not object to either giving or accepting bribes are equally guilty as they violate the law and undermine the proper functioning of institutions, so we need better systems to track, identify and punish bribery.

— the news that twelve people lost their lives and five were injured in a tragic stampede in Karachi during the distribution of Zakat among the families of employees at a private company. People say the incident highlights the gravity of the financial crunch in the country where people are struggling to make ends meet and are risking their lives for getting basic necessities, and the fact that such a huge crowd of people thronged to collect Zakat shows their desperation.

— the recent advertisement placed by a utility company calling for bids related to the supply of sports kits, and how, apart from familiar sports, the advertisement also invited bids for eight golf kits. People say golf is a luxury game played by the privileged few and the kind of problems we are facing in the country, so the company should stay away from anything that does not fall under the domain of essential, instead of spending millions of rupees on golf.

— the report according to which a professor, who was a social activist working to challenge the tribal system in Sindh, was gunned down in cold blood, which highlights the urgent need to address the issue of tribalism and its adverse impact on society. People say his assassination is tragic since he was highly qualified, a PhD in Computer Sciences and this is a huge academic loss, for we already face a severe dearth of senior academics with relevant exposure to the developed world.

— how the present education system is devoid of critical thinking and healthy interaction between teachers and students at all levels as teachers resort to narration for most subjects while students sit and listen and there is little exchange of ideas and debates among students, while students often find the topics irrelevant to their daily lives and experiences. People say the whole education system needs to be revamped so the younger generation is able to compete in all spheres.

— the anti-encroachment drive by the capitals administration and how hundreds of illegal houses have been knocked down because they did not go through the legal and proper documentation. People say while ‘better late than never’ is a good saying, it is wondered why the houses were allowed to be constructed in the first place since the process goes on in public and is visible, so obviously some dubious dealings are involved between builders and those in charge of these affairs. — I.H.