Growing encroachments of Bari Imam hurl security threat to Diplomatic Enclave

Islamabad : Enormous encroachment has grown to be a serious threat to the security of the Diplomatic Enclave, touching the boundary edge of the most sensitive vicinity of the ambassadorial missions.

The locality of Imam Bari has been marked by the intelligence agencies, as extremely hazardous for the security of the Diplomatic Enclave (DE) but no handy step has been taken yet by the relevant government corners, to avoid live security threat to the most sensitive region of the federal capital, while, the security agencies have indicated the open jeopardy for the protection and security of DE.

Inspector General of Police Islamabad, Dr. Akbar Nasir, said when contacted that the security of not only the Diplomatic Enclave but the entire High-Security Zone has been improved. He said that the security of the Red Zone has been widened up to Faisal Avenue and it has been divided into two parts, adding that the old Red Zone has been declared as the High Security Zone while the previously identified Red Zone has been extended up to Faisal Avenue as the Red Zone.

“The High-Security Zone has been separated from the Red Zone by installing gates around the High-Security Zone, converting into Gated Community by heavy deployment of a heavily equipped police force, installing CCTV Cameras and putting it under the scientific technology of the Safe City Projects,” the IGP maintained.

To a question, the IGP said, “The external issues of removing encroachments fall under the domain of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) and the Islamabad police are always ready to perform their duty to help CDA in this regard.”

Meanwhile, the locals claimed that rapid Encroachment at Noorpur Shahan/Bari Imam grabbed CDA’s land to the tune of billions of rupees. Surprisingly, there is no end to this process. Every day land is being captured by encroachers. Possession is being sold and people are making money. “Unending process of encroachment in this area is gradually turning it into a locality like Sohrab Goth. Should we wait for a situation that will emerge like a threat to the sensitive offices around President's House? Why are the security institutions neglecting it despite they would surely be well aware of this situation?” the locals averred, adding that the encroachers have badly caused the deforestation of Margalla Hills as they cut the trees even in daylight without any fear. If they are stopped by someone (local) they say how they can survive.

“Bari Imam House is also a huge encroachment at Noorpur Shahan Wagon Stand that occupies hundreds of Kanals land of CDA close to the President, Prime Minster, Parliament Houses and Supreme Court of Pakistan, etc., but no one dares to remove it from there,” the residents of Bari Imam locality, indicated, adding, no parking area for the visitors was left vacant due to occupation of prime land by Bari Imam House and encroachment of shops around it at wagon stand and in front of the shrine of Bari Imam. No one can imagine that during the weekend the road leading from the shrine of Bari Imam to Quaid-e-Azam University remains jammed due to heavy traffic and the non-availability of a parking area.

“The locality has turned into the business centre of narcotics as the unending sale of drugs including Heroin, Charas, liquor and other kinds of narcotics have proved that there is no administration in the capital city close to President, Prime Minister, Parliament Houses, Pak. Secretariat, Supreme Court of Pakistan, and office of the Intelligence Bureau,” they maintained.

Prostitution of migrants from different parts of the country and bulk availability of she-males preferred to reside at newly established slums of Bari Imam caused another defame to this area, the locals pointed out and added that those above two aspects may be seen in reference to Quaid-e-Azam University, Islamabad and what will be the ultimate effect of it over the students, when drugs, etc., is available at doorstep.

Youths of Bari Imam are unfortunately becoming addicted to heroin and Charas etc. and they can be seen everywhere in that locality as they do not feel fear to use it in broad daylight.

“Police Station Secretariat is considered an extension of the Bari Imam House as SHO no one other than blue-eyed of Bari Imam House can survive even a single day. It is not difficult to understand that why the Police are not taking stern action to arrest these evils. While CDA can earn billion of Rupees if Bari Imam House is removed and the said land is converted as Parking for visitors,” they maintained. “Systematic operation on the pattern of Afghan Basti should immediately be initiated without any further delay in surrounding of the Bari Imam area encroached by the outsider for taking plot from CDA and also for the purpose of renting out houses to earn money, the locals suggested.