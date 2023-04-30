Better training of intending female pilgrims stressed

Islamabad : Minister for Religious Affairs Senator Talha Mahmood has put special emphasis on training and problems of intending female pilgrims for the upcoming Haj.

The minister while attending a meeting with regard to arrangements for the Haj said there was the need for proper training of intending pilgrims, particularly of female faithful

The Minister while cancelling three-day official holidays of concerned staff of the Ministry on Saturday attended a briefing and issued necessary directives to officials. The matters pertaining to the selection of coordinators and the private Haj scheme also came under discussion.

He said that intending pilgrims should leave for Saudi Arabia to learn the process involved in the performance of Haj. He said that women volunteers through master trainers should ensure proper training of female intending pilgrims. “Those accompanying female intending pilgrims should not compromise on their training,” he said.

He said that intending pilgrims should also learn using smartphones, mobile applications, mobile data, and information about locations through cell phones.