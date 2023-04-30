Digital agri expo opens window for sustainable cooperation

Islamabad : First World Expo on Digital Agriculture has opened a window for sustainable Sino-Pak agriculture cooperation, said Dr Hussain Ahmad Janjua, principal, Atta-ur-Rahman School of Applied Biosciences (ASAB), National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST).

“Undoubtedly, the Smart Agriculture Expo held in Weifang, China’s Shandong province, has opened up a brand-new path for sustainable agriculture worldwide in the future,” he said in an interview with the China Economic Net (CEN). At the just-concluded first World Expo, NUST showcased agricultural technologies including cotton virus prevention and control, plant vaccines, climate change monitoring equipment, agricultural product transportation and preservation, looking forward to all-round and in-depth cooperation with Chinese agricultural enterprises and universities.

“We have signed a contract with Weifang Engineering Vocational College, carrying out cooperation on crop fertilizers, such as the application of ecological organic fertilizers in the fields,” Dr Janjua said, “in addition, we have just visited Qingzhou Jiuzhou Farm Vegetable Cooperative, which impressed me greatly. We are very interested in their vegetable greenhouse technology.

A series of agricultural APP they developed for monitoring the real-time status of the field is also a technology that we are very happy to apply in Pakistan, by which researchers and farmers can accurately monitor the biotic and abiotic stress on plants.”