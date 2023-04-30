11 driving licences suspended over repeated violations

Islamabad : The Islamabad Police, for the first time, introducing driving licence cancellation strategy against traffic rules violators to discourage frequent traffic law abusers, have initiated policy of cancellation of driving licenses.

The Traffic Police, taking action against the road users found involved in recurrent traffic rule breaking, have suspended 11 driving licences during the last 24 hours on traffic law breaching, the spokesman said and added that the those who faced such punishment, were found involved in for serious violations.

He said that, following the special directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the Islamabad capital police Safe City and Traffic Division have issued thousands of challan tickets for various violations so far, including over-speeding, red signal, lane discipline, signal violation, zebra crossing and one-way violations.

Under the e-challan system, 11 driving licences have been suspended on the basis of deduction of 10 points registered on driving licences for serious violations of traffic rules. These suspended licences include Islamabad and other district licences.

While, in this regard legal notices have also been issued to the law breakers for serious violations of traffic rules, if the response is not received, the driving licence will be suspended.

Due to the effective strategy of the e-challan system and the data link with the Excise and Taxation department, fatal accidents and other traffic violations have been significantly reduced.

A copy of the challan for non-payment on time is being pasted in the master file of the vehicle with the help of excise and taxation office and it has been ensured that the owners under the challan will not be able to transfer the vehicle or motorcycle to another person until they pay the fine amount. Chief Traffic Officer Islamabad said that the safe city e-challan system is getting substantial results and due to excellent monitoring under the e-challan system, fatal accidents and other violations of laws are being reduced significantly.

Ensuring the safety of life and property of citizens and maintaining an integrated traffic system in the city is one of the top priorities of Islamabad Capital Police, he maintained.