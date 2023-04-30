Flour smuggling bid foiled

Islamabad : National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) on Saturday foiled another attempt to smuggle wheat and seized six suspicious trucks near Chakri.
The NHMP spokesperson said that 135 tons of wheat and 06 tons of flour were recovered from the trucks. After completing preliminary legal proceedings, all trucks and their drivers were handed over to District Food Authority, Chakwal. The spokesperson said that a total of 59 trucks were seized on Motorway M-1 and M-2 in order to prevent wheat smuggling during the last few days.
Islamabad : President Dr Arif Alvi has directed the Employees’ Old Age Benefit Institution to issue pension to a...
Rawalpindi : Anti-Narcotics Force , in six different operations managed to recover over 43 kg drugs, 500 intoxicated...
— the sad fact that our public education infrastructure is weak and limited, resulting in over twenty million...
Islamabad : Enormous encroachment has grown to be a serious threat to the security of the Diplomatic Enclave, touching...
Islamabad : Heydar Aliyev, the national leader of Azerbaijan, was a great personality, an innate talent, and a wise...
Islamabad : Minister for Religious Affairs Senator Talha Mahmood has put special emphasis on training and problems of...